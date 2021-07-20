The City of Corning will be forking over $54,000 from its general fund reserves to pay Revenue and Cost Specialists to provide a comprehensive User and Development Impact Fees Study.
Approved by the City Council on July 13, the agreement will fund the study to include a number of city fees, such as drainage fees, park development impact fees, police department infrastructure fees, water and sewer development impact fees, traffic mitigation fees and more.
City Manger Kristina Miller explained the study will also include a survey comparison of fees within similar towns/cities to Corning and development of an electronic comprehensive user fee rate adjustment model in Excel for calculating the full cost of providing city services into the future and potential future service enhancements.
In addition, the consultant services will provide a full cost analysis of designated user fees, develop an overhead cost allocation model for calculating the full costs of providing each city service in accordance with federal codes and regulations, meet with city staff and attend city council meetings to present a draft study and address questions from the council.
The final step will be for the consultant service to present a final report to the City Council.
Miller explained the fees considered in the study cannot support city maintenance and operations, but the fees must be separately accounted for and used for specific purpose for which the fee was imposed.
“The last nexus study report was performed in 2013 with the last comprehensive study being performed in 2005,” she added.