Corning’s City Council voted unanimously to hire the executive search firm, Peckham and McKenny out of Roseville for city manager recruitment services to fill the position left vacant with the departure of City Manager Kristina Miller, whose last day on the job will June 15.
It is anticipated the time to the fill the position will be about three to four months, however, it could take longer, Miller said at the June 8 special city council meeting.
Cost to hire the firm is $28,000 and will include “a full sweep of services,” she added.
Those services will include development of candidate profile, recruitment-active and personal search for candidates, screening of applications and applicants, supplementary review of select candidates, recommendation of candidates to city staff and city council, and interview process.
Miller said the interviews of candidates will include members of city staff and city council.
Finally, once a finalist is selected, the firm will conduct a reference check and thorough background check, as well as provide the city with assistance in negotiating compensation to the final candidate.
The overall process is expected to take at least 16 weeks, according to Peckham and McKenny documents.
“While this is costing the city a lot of money,” Mayor Robert Snow said, “the city is short-staffed and at this time we cannot burden the staff with this critical process under the current circumstances. This has got to be done right and properly and takes a lot of time.”
The City had been in contact with retired Red Bluff City Manager Rick Crabtree to act as interim city manager until the position is filled with a permanent candidate, however, during the special meeting, Snow announced that proposed agreement had been withdrawn.
Following the vote to hire the executive search firm, the City Council went into closed session to discuss the options of finding and hiring an interim city manager. The subject was again discussed during its June 13 regular meeting.
Miller announced her department from her position with the city in May.
She was hired to the city’s top post in November 2015, replacing retiring City Manager John Brewer.
“I wish her the best,” Mayor Robert Snow said. “I appreciate the effort she gave Corning. Now Corning will look to the future to find a positive candidate to fill the roll.”
During her time as city manager, Miller has been instrumental in supporting the voter passed Measure A half-cent tax increase and overseeing the budget, including the income to the city from that measure.
She headed the city applying for and receiving the $8.5 million state parks grant to build a recreation building and city plaza on Solano Street between Fourth and Third streets.
Over the past seven-plus years, Miller has been able to increase the city’s reserve funds, and fund departmental capital improvement requests.
However, her time with the city hasn’t been without conflict.
In March, during contract negotiations with the Corning Police Officers Association, the association announced during a City Council meeting a vote of no confidence against Miller.
She has taken a position as city manager for the City of Rio Vista.
Councilwomen Lisa Lomeli was absent from the June 8 Special City Council Meeting.