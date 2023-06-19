A man who retired as the director of the Tehama County Environmental Health Department, Tim Potanovic, has been hired as interim city manager for the City of Corning.
The City Council voted unanimously during the June 13 meeting to approve Potanovic to fill the position left open by the resignation of former City Manager Kristina Miller.
He served as the county’s Environmental Health director of 16 years, having worked for the county for 24 years previous to that promotion.
Potanovic's new position with the city started on June 13, per contract agreement, which states the agreement terminates on or before Dec. 31 at a pay rate of $68.64 per hour.
According to city documents, the pay schedule does not include benefits, but salary only, however, the City will
reimburse Potanovic for city-related business expenses, including, but not limited to, mileage performing work on behalf of the city.
The agreement between the City and Potanovic states, “the City has an immediate need for an employee to temporarily perform the position of City Manager, a position involving specialized skills and training and which is critically necessary to the on-going duties and functions of the City.”
Miller said Potanovic was “honorable and well respected as department head while working for the county.”
Mayor Robert Snow said he appreciated Potanovic being willing to take on the interim job.
“You come very highly regarded by your peers,” he added.
As a CalPERS retired annuitant, Potanovic can only work a maximum of 960 hours in a fiscal year.
While a set working schedule was not outlined in the agreement, it does state the interim manager will “devote the time necessary to adequately perform his duties … the Parties (Potanovic and City) anticipate that employee will work approximately 40 hours per week.”
Potanovic said he was very humbled by the job offer and surprised when he got the phone call from Snow on June 8.
“My goal is to be a helpful person. I am here to help. I am honored to be able to take part in this venue. I really appreciate this opportunity,” he added.
Earlier this month the City Council approved hiring the executive search firm, Peckham and McKenny out of Roseville for city manager recruitment services to fill the position left vacant by Miller’s departure. Her last day on the job was June 15.
It is anticipated the time to fill the position will be about three to four months, however, it could take longer.
Cost to hire the firm is $28,000 and will include “a full sweep of services.”
Those services will include development of candidate profile, recruitment-active and personal search for candidates, screening of applications and applicants, supplementary review of select candidates, recommendation of candidates to city staff and city council, and interview process.
The interviews of candidates will include members of city staff and city council.