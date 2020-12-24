Corning businesses and residents outdid themselves with decorations as they entered Chamber of Commerce-hosted holiday contests this year.
Several business in town took part in the Christmas Business Window Decorating contest, with first place going to Sisters Salon at 2071 Solano St., second place Better Choice Realty and third to Devine Style.
The city's neighborhoods are aglow with holiday decorations as dozens of residents entered the Chamber's Lighted House Contest. A list of entries, including a map, is available online at the Chamber's Facebook page.
“We welcome everyone to use our contest entries map to tour the town and enjoy all of the holiday decorations lighting up or community,” said Chamber Manager Christina Hale.
The winners of the Lighted House Contest is first place 250 Eller St., second place 190 Solano St., and third place 263 Rio Bravo Court.