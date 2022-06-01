The Corning Department of Recreation is looking for volunteers to come out Friday and Saturday to take part in creating the city’s first Holistic Playground.
Located at Clark Park, 103 Fig Lane, the community service project will take place 3 p.m. Friday, June 10 for Chalk Day – drawing the basic design of the playground with chalk; then from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11 is Paint Day to complete the project.
Holistic Playground Unlimited, which is helping with the project, provides a sequenced program aimed at success, challenge, and creativity. The holistic playground designs help children learn as they play psychomotor skills activities and cognitive games.
“Help us beautify this great project at Clark Park,” said Christina Meeds, Corning Recreation Department director. “The artsy and non-artsy are all invited.”
Those participating are encouraged to wear work clothes that can get dirty and paint on them.
Along with painting, the event will feature food and music.