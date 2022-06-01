Blustery winds kept the American flags snapping sharply at Sunset Hills Cemetery during the annual Corning Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, as nearly 100 people came to show their respect for the men and women who have served, many with their lives, to protect the United States in times of war.
Rows of red, white and blue flags staked at each veteran’s grave served as a backdrop to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4218 Commander Mike Taylor welcoming guests.
“Yes, this is a day of barbecues, camping and family get-togethers, but this is the real reason for this day, honoring and recognizing those who gave their all to protect and serve,” he said, previous to leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
VFW Chaplin Dennis Wyman provided both the invocation and keynote address.
“Today, we speak of those who left their lives on the field of battle, or beneath the crashing waves of some great, or not so great Naval battle, and those lost by enemy fire as they flew across roaring skies to cripple the enemy attack or destroy vital enemy supply lines,” Wyman said.
He went on to say, “That is the future that we celebrate today as we honor those men and women who gave their all to preserve this nation, not for a few – but for the many – not for one ideology – but diverse ideologies.”
In closing Wyman said, “So let it be, that when we pass by and remember those who secured our future by forfeiting their own futures, that they will know the ‘Spring has come and the earth has smiled’ and they too can speak ‘from the deep dark grave; I am content’”.
Boy scouts from Corning Troop 5 presented wreaths at the cemetery’s Veterans Obelisk in memory of each war the U.S. has been involved in.
Members of local veterans groups performed a seven gun salute followed by Taps.
The Corning High School Cardinal Band gave a rousing rendition of a military medley commemorating each arm of the military.
Wyman closed the ceremony with a prayer and Taylor welcomed everyone to join for a hamburger and hotdog luncheon at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall.