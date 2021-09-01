A Stage 1 Volunteer Water Conservation program was approved by the Corning City Council during its Aug. 24 meeting.
The programs asks city water users to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 15 percent of normal useage.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the program is in response to the state government's July 8 executive order calling on all Californians to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15 percent of last year's levels in order to preserve the state's surface and groundwater supplies under the ongoing drought conditions.
The city is notifying its water customers of the volunteer program by direct mail, newsletters, educational materials, meetings and other sources.
The program encourages residents to use native plants or other water conserving vegetation on their property, the use of water efficient landscaping systems – such as drip and times sprinklers, evening and early morning watering of yards and landscaping, to repair water leaks and to implement water-reducing practices inside the home as well.
In addition, the city is discouraging the emptying and refilling of swimming pools and ponds.