A start-up Community Public Art Program was unanimously approved by Corning’s City Council during its last meeting in the on-going effort to improve the looks of the town.
This “Call for Local Artists” invites interested parties to transform, through art, the city’s utility box cabinets located throughout town and trash cans at the Community Park/Lennox Fields.
Christine Meeds, city planner/recreation director, said the city has five utility box cabinets at each stoplight intersection, and one booster pump cabinet and one backflow cabinet located at the Community Park/Lennox Field, all of which are included in the art program.
The program is now on the City website where application with artwork samples can be submitted by Oct. 17.
Meeds said members of the City Council will choose the winning artists during the Oct. 25 city council meeting.
Criteria to enter the contest are as follows:
• Art must have a cultural history, a key activity, or a uniqueness to the city.
• Artists must send examples of work.
• Artists must fill out a 1,000 character maximum statement and include how their art will enrich the project.
• Entries cannot invade or defame the rights of any person, dead or alive, and must be politically sensitive.
There is no age limit to enter the contest and artists must supply their own pre-approved art supplies to complete their project if selected.
The city will expect all artwork from the artists selected to have their artwork completed by Dec. 30 and each selected artists will received $200 from the city per project completed.
Once a project is completed the city will cover it with an anti-graffiti clear coat.
City Manager Kristina Meeds said this is a “pilot program” and depending on its success may be expanded to other projects in the city.
“We are really trying to clean up our town and this will really help,” Mayor Robert Snow said.
For more information contact City Hall at 530-824-7034.