With unanimous approval from Corning’s City Council, the first reading of the city’s street food vendors ordinance took place on Aug. 23 during the council’s bi-weekly meeting.
The ordinance was first developed when city staff was directed by the Planning Commission to research street vending ordinances in other cities. At the July 19 Planning Commission meeting the ordinance was introduced to the commission, which unanimously recommended the document to the City Council.
Per the ordinance, and is the case with all businesses in Corning, street food vendors must apply for and pay the annual $29 city business license, and in addition show proof of a food handlers permit for all food handlers from Tehama County Environmental Health, as well as a Food Manager certificate per food truck.
A yearly inspection fee of $250 is required to ensure all health permits are current and all conditions are being met. Inspections will be conducted by city staff.
In addition to city fees, the ordinance requires street food vendors be 200 feet distance from a permanent food establishment, annual inspections by the city, and food vendors must possess a valid California Department of Tax and Fee seller’s permit.
“No matter what we do, not everyone is going to like it,” said City Councilman Dave Demo. “But I believe it is fair.”
The ordinance does not limit the number of street food vendors that can be in town.
“We believe the distance requirement from permanent food facilities will automatically limit the number of mobile food vendors,” said City Manager Kristina.
A food vendor vehicle is defined in the proposed ordinance “as a motorized vehicle or a trailer that can be pulled by motorized vehicle that is used by a mobile food vendor,” and includes sidewalk mobile food vendors and pushcart vendors.
Per the ordinance, street vendors are not allowed on city property unless authorized by the city, not permitted in residential zoning, or in a location where it would obstruct safe line-of-site at any city intersections.
Mobile food vendors will be required to maintain their location in a clean, safe, sanitary and dust-controlled condition, not obstruct traffic or sidewalks, or allow blight due to the it operation.
Hours of operation will be designated from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and food vendor business operators must have a restroom facility within 100 feet available for their use.
Following the second reading of the proposed ordinance, existing vendors would have 90 days to comply with the new regulations.
If not already in place, within two years of being established at a site, the street food vendor would be required to construct sidewalk and gutter in front of their mobile truck.