In an effort to improve the looks of downtown Corning, seven property owners received vacant storefront code enforcement letters giving notice of city policy about empty buildings.
The letters explained buildings cannot be left vacant and unmaintained indefinitely.
According to City Planner I Christina Meeds, the commercial code violation letters were sent to the owners of vacant store fronts located between Third and Sixth streets in association with violations of Corning Municipal Code Chapter 8.24, Long Term Boarded and Vacant Building.
The required abatement deadline is March 11, by which time the owners must show proof to actively sale or rent the building, face penalties enforced by the city.
Meeds stated city staff is “receiving positive feedback on the vacant storefront letter that were sent out.”
City code chapter 8.24 reads as follows:
- Vacant buildings are a major cause and source of blight in both residential and nonresidential neighborhoods especially when the owner of the building fails to actively maintain and manage the building to ensure that it does not become a liability to the neighborhood. Vacant buildings which are boarded, substandard or unkempt properties, and long-term vacancies discourage economic development and retard appreciation of property values.
- It is a responsibility of property ownership to prevent owned property from becoming a burden to the neighborhood and community and a threat to the public health, safety, or welfare.
One vacant property which is not actively and well maintained and managed can be the core and cause of spreading blight.
The vacant buildings in questions are either being used for storage or have been empty for a very lengthy period of time. Some are unmaintained and eyesores to the community.
If the recipients of the letters disagree with the city's assessment, they have the option to appeal the decision.
Corning City Manager Christine Miller and the City Council have spent many hours discussing ways to renovate historic downtown, including updates to city municipal codes addressing that very issue.
One ordinance approve by the city council requires building owners to pay the city a fee for monitoring a structure that has been vacant for more than 90 days, recognizing the problem as a health a safety issue due to vacant buildings attracting vagrancy, criminal and drug activity, and lack of maintenance that can be harmful to pedestrians, such as hanging boards and plastic, unsecured awnings and more.