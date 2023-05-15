Six young cowgirls will be competing for the title of Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen during the rodeo's 6 p.m. Hospitality Mixer at Estil Clark Park on Friday, May 26. The mixer kicks-off the rodeo, which starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, also at the park's rodeo grounds located at the eastern end of Fig Lane.
During the Mixer the rodeo queen contestants will compete on horseback before two judges. The winner will then be crowned and presented a brand new saddle, crown, sash and flowers.
The rodeo mixer will also feature the Little Miss Rodeo Pageant, Stick Horse Races, barbecue and Cow-Chip Bingo.
Rodeo competition on May 27, will include top notch rodeo action including mutton bustin', dummy roping, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, team roping, steer stopping, bull riding, bronc riding, calf riding, tie down roping, and breakaway roping.
The Rodeo’s slack will start at 8 a.m. on May 27, followed by Butch Trimm Memorial Team Roping, Dummy Roping at 12 p.m., and the junior rodeo at 1 p.m.
“We have a wonderful group of contestants this year and I am sure one of them will make a very fine Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen who will represent Corning throughout the year,” said Kathy Lowe, Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen competition chairwomen. “The girls have done a wonderful job selling tickets for the rodeo this year. I am very proud of them.”
Crowning the newly queen will be the 2022 Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen Lexi Kanakis, the 17-year-old daughter of Jimmy and Diana Kanakis of Corning. She plans on going to college in Texas to become a veterinary tech.
“I have loved representing Corning as its rodeo queen because I have been able to go to every rodeo and represent my hometown, as well as attend all the parades and help kids out at the junior rodeos,” Kanakis said.
This year's queen contestants are:
• Ciara Smith, 15, of Paradise and the daughter of Jessica Smith. She loves barrel racing, archery and equine medicine.
“I’m interested in running for Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen for several different reasons,” Smith said. “The rodeo community holds the same morals and values that I hold, such as honesty, integrity and grit. The first rodeo I attended in person was the Corning Jr. Rodeo a few year back and I fell in love with the people. Being able to represent Corning Jr. Rodeo and share with experience with my family would mean the world to me.”
• Jenna Joe Neilsen, 13, of Cottonwood and the daughter of Karen and Tal Neilsen. She will be competing on her horse, Rita. Neilsen is in the eighth-grade and attends Evergreen Institute of Excellence. Her favorite competition is pole bending. She makes custom jewelry, which she sells and works part-time at Ferguson’s Feedlot.
“I want to take the title of Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen to the next level,” Neilsen said. “I would boost social media pages of our riders, sponsors and community involvement. I want to attend as many local community events as possible so folks don’t forget us or what we do.”
• Cadence Alexander is the 10-year-old daughter of Jim and Heather Alexander. She lives in Los Molinos where she attends Lassen View Elementary School. Alexander will be competing on her horse, Iggy. She enjoys the competition of pole bending in junior rodeos. Alexander likes cooking, baking and rescuing senior dogs.
“I would like to teach anyone that you can achieve your goals, that is why I want to be Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen,” Alexander said.
• Paige Alexander, 12, of Los Molinos is the daughter of Jim and Heather Alexander. She will be competing in the queen contest on her horse, Maggie. She loves barrel racing, training horses and making dog collars out of vintage leather. She is also already saving money to buy her first truck.
“I would like to become rodeo queen so I can set a good example for other girls and encourage good sportsmanship,” Alexander said.
• Cheyanne Brown is the daughter of Jessica Brown and Robert Miller. She is 10-years-old and lives in Gerber where she attends Lake View Charter School. She will be competing on her horse, Cruz, and loves barrel racing. She also enjoys dancing and helping with community events.
“I am interested in representing the Corning Jr. Rodeo as a rodeo queen to help educate our community about the sport of rodeo,” Brown said. “I love attending parades and community events, along with meeting new people. Being rodeo queen isn’t just about the title, it’s about being able to encourage others to follow their dreams.”
• Jasmine Arvizo, 13, of Corning is the daughter of Antonio and Angela Arvizo. She attends the seventh-grade at Capay Elementary School. Arvizo will be competing on her horse, Ranger, and likes barrel racing and pole bending. She likes playing the electric guitar and singing.
“Being able to represent my hometown means a lot to me,” Arvizo said. “People think that I’m small-town and have nothing to offer, but our town gives people like me an opportunity to start making their dreams come true.”