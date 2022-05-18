Three young cowgirls will be competing for the title of Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen during the rodeo's 6 p.m. Hospitality Mixer at Estil Clark Park on Friday, May 27. The mixer kicks-off the rodeo, which starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, also at the park's rodeo grounds located at the eastern end of Fig Lane.
During the Mixer the rodeo queen contestants will compete on horseback before two judges. The winner will then be crowned and presented a brand new saddle.
The rodeo mixer will also feature the Little Miss Rodeo Pageant, Stick Horse Races, barbecue and Cow-Chip Bingo.
Rodeo competition on May 28, will include top notch rodeo action including mutton bustin', dummy roping, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, team roping, steer stopping, bull riding, bronc riding, calf riding, tie down roping, and breakaway roping.
Saturday's rodeo begins at 8 a.m. with slack, followed by Butch Trimm Memorial Team Roping, Dummy Roping at 12 p.m., and the junior rodeo at 1 p.m.
“We have a wonderful group of contestants this year and I am sure one of them will make a very fine Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen who will represent Corning throughout the year,” said Kathy Lowe, Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen competition chairwomen. “The girls have done a wonderful job selling tickets to the rodeo this year. I am very proud of them.”
This year's queen contestants are:
• Maddisyn Garwood, 14, of Red Bluff and the daughter of Jennifer and Lance Garwood. She is an eighth-grade student at Evergreen Middle School in Red Bluff. Garwood will be competing on her horse, Kiwi, who is owned by Camryn Schweninger. Garwood likes to compete in breakaway roping and enjoys hunting with hounds. One of her goals is to one day compete in the National Finals Rodeo and win a world title.
“I am interested in representing Corning at the rodeo queen because it’s been a goal since I was a little girl,” Garwood said.
- Lexi Kanakis is the 16-year-old daughter of Jimmy and Diana Kanakis of Corning. She will be competing on her horse, Burney. Kanakis is a junior at Corning High School and eventually go to college in Texas to become a veterinary tech. Her favorite competition is breakaway roping and showed a steer in the Tehama District Jr. Livestock Auction.
“I would like to represent Corning as its rodeo queen because I will go to every rodeo and represent my hometown, as well as attend all the parades and help kids out at the junior rodeos,” Kanakis said.
- Kaydence Hardin, 13, of Corning is the daughter of Diann Day. She is a seventh-grade student at Richfield Elementary School. Hardin will be competing in the queen contest on her horse Big Butt. She likes to barrel race and raised two pigs for the Tehama District Jr. Livestock Auction. She likes to play soccer, basketball and compete in rodeos. Harden would like to eventually go to college and become a large animal veterinarian.
“I am interested in becoming rodeo queen so I can be in parades, represent my hometown, grand entries in rodeos and get other kids involved in junior rodeo,” Hardin said.