Dozens of young cowboys and cowgirls converged at the Clark Park Rodeo Grounds on May 27 for the 41st annual Corning Jr. Rodeo where competition was strong and outcomes celebrated.
The day started with slack and then the grand entrance at 2 p.m. kicking off competition such as bronc riding, calf riding, barrel racing, pole bending, team roping, breakaway roping and much more.
Overseeing the days events was the newly crowned Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen Jenna Jo Neilsen, Little Miss Rodeo Adalyn Jo Hayes and Lil’ Rodeo Clown Tyler Girdlestone.
Girdlestone also won the rodeo’s Stick Horse competition in the 1-3 age range, and Paige Eller won the 4-5 age category. Haddie Billotti and Reese Grootveld won the Goat Undecorating competition, with Kate McGrew and Emery McGrew earning the top score in Dummy Roping.
One of the crowd favorites, Mutton’ Bustin’, was won by Hadlee Fields and Jimmy Parks.
During the rodeo competition, earning the win as All Around Jr. Cowboy was Carson Cash, and Maisie Heffernan going home as the All Around Jr. Cowgirl. Rhett Milne won the All Around Sr. Cowboy title and Danica Wagner All Around Sr. Cowgirl.
The rest of the top winners are as follows:
• Calf Roping – Dominic Machado and Weston Burnette
• Steer Riding – Levi Andrews
• Sr. Boys Tie Down Roping – Trace Conard
• Jr. Boys Barrel Racing – Carson Cash, LJ Kanakis
• Jr. Boys Pole Bending – LJ Kanakis, Carson Cash
• Jr. Boys Goat Tyhing – Levi Andrews, Kenny Parks
• Jr. Boys Breakaway – Levi Andrews, Carson Cash
• Jr. Girls Breakaway Roping – Maisie Heffernan
• Jr. Girls Barrel Racing – Avery Bert
• Jr. Girls Pole Bending – Rylan Gardner
• Jr. Girls Goat Tying – Maddee Baker
• Sr. Girls Breakaway Roping – Sydney Oilar
• Sr. Girls Barrel Racing – Makenna Baker
• Sr. Girls Pole Bending – Jessie Wilson
• Sr., Girls Goat Tying – shelby Waterbury
• Jr. Steer Stopping – Colt Bray
• Team Roping – Luke McMullen and Danica Wagner
The Corning Jr. Rodeo Association is put on by annual event with the support of sponsors, rodeo event staff and volunteers.