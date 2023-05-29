The kickoff for the Corning Jr. Rodeo took place at the Estil Clark Park Rodeo Grounds with the crowning of a queen, and selection of top lil’ rodeo clown and lil’ miss rodeo during the Friday, May 26 Rodeo Mixer.
Six young cowgirls rode their horses before two judges, Kathy and Lee Grider, competing for the title of 2023 Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen.
Crowned this year’s winner was Jenna Joe Neilsen, the 13-year-old daughter of Karen and Tal Neilsen of Cottonwood. Neilsen competed on her horse, Rita, riding a pattern in the arena, dismounting and being interviewed by the judges, then checking her tack, remounting and galloping out of the arena.
Earning the title of First Runner-up was Cheyanne Brown, 10, of Gerber who rode her horse Cruz, and Second Runner-up was Cadence Alexander, 10, of Los Molinos who competed on her horse Iggy. Other contestants included Paige Alexander, Brooklyn Ross, and Ciarra Smith.
Nineteen little cowgirls threw their hats into this year’s Little Miss Rodeo contest, Hadlee Fields, Maisie Gardiner, Bristol Barnes, Bowyn Lamson, Bellemy Lamson, Jordyn Chambers, Karley Huff, Viviann Pearl McCoshum, Haddie Billotti, Harper Brown, Reagan Riedel, Adalyn Jo Hayes, Blake Mason, Quinn Coley, Harper Atkin, Raelyn Lubben, May Clark, Sage Eller and Andie Masteller.
Taking home a sash and trophy was Lil’ Miss Rodeo Adalyn Jo Hayes, 4, the daughter of Molly and Jeff Hayes of Red Bluff; Most Original Viviann Pearl McCoshum, 5, the daughter of Kristen and Darryl McCoshum of Cottonwood; Best Dressed Haddie Billotti, 3, the daughter of Tony and Trisha Billotti of Corning; and Working Cowgirl Blake Mason, 4, the daughter of Jessie and Laruel Mason of Corning.
The Mixer also featured a stick-horse barrel race, cow-chip bingo, barbecue, vendors, raffle prizes, and more.
On Saturday, May 27 the rodeo grounds were busy starting at 8 a.m. with slack in preparation for the 2 p.m. Corning Jr. Rodeo where dozens of young cowboys and cowgirls competed in roughstock, roping, barrel racing and other rodeo events.
The annual rodeo is organized by the Corning Jr. Rodeo committee and many other volunteers.