Twelve Corning juveniles have been arrested in relation to the July 6 vandalism of more than 14 vehicles in the community.
Corning police assisted the California Highway Patrol in a vehicle collision on Toomes Avenue at Loleta Avenue in Corning around 6:25 a.m. on July 6, where they located a stolen vehicle that had crashed into a fence.
The driver of the vehicle had left the scene, police said, however, cartons of eggs were found around and inside the car.
A short time later, the Corning Police Department started receiving multiple complaints from residents throughout town concerning vandalism to their vehicles. Throughout the day 14 reports of vehicles having been egged and, or, windows shot out with a BB gun. The overall damage was estimated at $3,150.
During the investigation police were able to identify 12 juveniles, ages 13-15 years-old, who were reportedly involved in the vandalism.
Of the 12 suspects, charges of stolen vehicle, hit and run property damage and vandalism have been filed with the Tehama County District Attorney's Office against six of the juveniles, reported the Corning Police Department. The D.A.'s office will file the case with the Tehama County Superior Court and warrants issued.