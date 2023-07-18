A man with a residence in Corning and labeled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as the “leader and organizer of an illegal marijuana growing operation in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest,” has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison.
Fidel Sanchez-Cruz, 42, of Mexico and Corning was handed down the sentence last week by the U.S. District Court in Sacramento and ordered to pay $19,354 in restitution to the United States, having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to grow marijuana in the National Forest and depredation of public lands and resources, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
According to court documents, in August 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search of the grow site near Highway 36 in Trinity County and eradicated 6,575 marijuana plants, a marijuana processing area and harvested marijuana.
Officials said the pot grow’s proceeds had a potential street value of more than $1.5 million, an amount expected to have been shared between the three defendants.
Talbert said, with assistance from the Corning Police Department, law enforcement also searched Sanchez-Cruz’s residence in Corning, on Aug. 17, 2018, and found two baggies with about 24 grams of cocaine, five bags of processed marijuana weighing a total of about 3.96 pounds, a digital scale, packaging materials, three bags of marijuana seeds, cultivation tools and a Winchester 20-gauge shotgun.
Sanchez-Cruz oversaw the operation from a distance, while co-defendants Abraham De Los Santos-Sanchez and Agustin Cruz-Sanchez lived at the grow site from April to August 2018, he added.
Santos-Sanchez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture marijuana and sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Cruz-Sanchez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture marijuana and depredation of public lands and resources and also sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Sanchez-Cruz made brief visits to the grow site at strategic times, according to court documents, including during planting season and at harvest time to inspect the marijuana crop, drop off supplies, and provide instructions to the workers during the grow season.
A .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with an obliterated serial number, pellet rifles, a loaded Smith & Wesson magazine and a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson ammunition cartridge were found at the site, Talbert reported.
An environmental damage report of the forest by Integral Ecology Research Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to the research and conservation of wildlife and their ecosystems, stated environmental scientists found and documented extensive environmental damage, including the use and disposal of bottles of pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, adding the hazardous wastes found at the grow site included carbofuran, a toxic pesticide that is banned in the United States and poses a significant threat to endangered and threatened species in the area.
In addition, makeshift reservoirs, including a large network of plastic irrigation lines were also found and eradicated and assessed with a conclusion that more than 14.25 million gallons of water were illegally diverted at the grow site, stated court documents.
Talbert said the case was the product of an investigation by the U.S. Forest Service with assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Justice – North State Marijuana Investigation Team, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, the Corning Police Department, and the Red Bluff Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney David W. Spencer prosecuted the case.