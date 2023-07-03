The Corning Library Commission agreed it is time to update the interior design of the library using Ridell Trust Funds.
However, the two Corning Library Design and Space Planning bids the city received for interior design of the project were both much higher than anticipated and the City Council voted on June 27 to reject all bids due to inadequate funding.
The bid from LPAS was $85,517 and COAR was $71,870, each bid covering architecture/design/space planning and presentation of design to the city council.
City Public Works Consultant Robin Kampmann said the amounts do not include any construction costs, materials, or work to complete the project.
She explained the library commission recommended the city council reject the bids and instead appointed an ad hoc committee consisting of two members of the commission and the county librarian or representative to prepare a listing of suggested library improvements for review and prioritization to be submitted to the city council at a later date.
According to the minutes from the June 21 Corning Library Commission special meeting, the current balance of the Ridell Trust Fund is $221,865.