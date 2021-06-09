The Corning Library has been a busy place over the past year, even amid the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck gave an overview report of the library's activities to the Corning Friends of the Library group during a recent meeting, as well as the details for this summer's Summer Reading Program.
Deck said between April 2020 and April 2021 the library's physical materials circulation was 12,983, 12,000 eBooks and 583 video streams equaling 16,191 minutes.
“Even with the many challenges that COVID-19 presented, the library still had many accomplishments, including, but not limited to becoming fine-free, Kanopy video streaming, Job Now and Vet Now services,” Deck said.
Next up, he added, the library will be implementing $14,000 in a mobile hotspot lending program from the California State Library and a $3,000 Transforming Communities grant from the American Library Association.
“This grant will be used for a Forgotten Heroes of Tehama County project. We will also be working towards a full reopening in June and new hours for the Corning Library,” Deck said. Those hours, now in place, are Monday-Friday 10 am.-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
The Library is starting its online Summer Reading Program, with this year's theme being “Mission: Space,” with funding from Giving Tuesday funds and the California State Library.
“Because of COVID 19, we will not be able to hold any in-person events at our locations. However, we are coming to you. Stop by our Space STEM stations at the Corning Farmers Market, Red Bluff Farmers Market, Corning pool, Red Bluff pool, and more,” he added.
Booths will provide information on summer reading activities and the online reading program, host onsite NASA STEM kits to explore a science project, provide space grab-and-go bags and a snack, and have the portable StoryWalk for families to walk through and read a space themed picture book.
Deck explained the goals for the Summer Reading Program include encouraging children to read, create family experiences and engage with the community through outreach.
Activities can be found through the Tehama County Library Summer Reading webpage, which will include Mission Challenges of weekly staff-produced videos with mission challenges to explore space through activities with families.
In addition, the webpage will have links to online reading programs where kids can log reading, earn badges, and enter drawings for a pass to Lassen National Volcanic Park (funded by Giving Tuesday donations).
Other webpage links will feature listening to stories about space and Dial-A-Story, which provides phone numbers for kids to call-in to hear a story; Radio Station providing children an opportunity to tune into a special library radio station to hear an astronomy program from the Shasta Astronomy Club, and much more.
“Special thanks goes to our youth services librarian, Christine Kingsbury, who developed this program. In an ever-changing COVID 19 landscape, she has created a unique summer reading program. We hope to see you this summer in person or online. Be sure to sign up for the reading challenge,” Deck said.
He asked the Corning Friends of the Library group for funds to purchase new books for the library.
“We would like to purchase $1,500 for new popular titles for all age ranges,” he said. “I appreciate the Corning Friends of the Library enthusiasm and patience as we work through the challenges of COVID-19.”