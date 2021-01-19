In an effort to clarify and update its rules and regulations relating to what is deemed a nuisance and other details, Corning's City Council approved the first reading and introduction of an ordinance amending municipal code and creating a nuisance abatement process.
The proposed amendment will include all nuisance definitions and the process for abatement, including weeds/vegetation, substandard buildings, storage of vehicles, debris, storage of garbage, hazardous substance storage or discharge, zoning violations and violation of the city's marijuana ordinance, noise, animals, machinery and more.
If the proposed ordinance passes its second reading during the Jan. 26 City Council meeting, once it has been determined by a member of the city staff a nuisance exists, a notice of abatement will be sent to the property owner requesting abatement of the nuisance by a specified date, explained City Attorney Collin Bogener.
“The notice will also set a hearing for the property owner to contest the nuisance determination,” he said.
Wording in the proposed ordinance states, “the existence of public nuisances, left unabated, result in a blight to the Corning community, can be a threat to the health of the citizens, and can create a safety risk.” It also, in part, defines “nuisance” to mean anything which is injurious to health, or is indecent or offensive to the senses, including an unreasonably high noise, or an obstruction to the free use of property, so as to interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property.
According to the proposed ordinance if the city ends up abating the nuisance, the property owner will be required to pay for the costs to the city.
There is also a portion of ordinance concerning “summary abatement” for issues that reasonably appear to cause or constitute an imminent or immediate danger to the health or safety of the public.
“When summary abatement is necessary, it shall be ordered only by the city administrator, the Corning police chief, or the person performing their duties,” reads the ordinance.
Another section of the ordinance concerns the issuance of criminal citations by city code enforcement authorized to do so.
“The passage of this ordinance will make it a much clearer process for city staff in carrying out their duties,” Bogener said.