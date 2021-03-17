A man accused of killing his mother in their Corning home has made a plea deal with the Tehama County Superior District Attorney's Office.
Erik Deno, 34, on Monday appeared in Tehama County Superior Court where he withdrew his plea of not guilty and entered a plea on not guilty by reason of insanity to second degree murder in the death of his 55-year-old mother, Angelika Deno.
“Basically, Erik Deno is admitting to killing his mother, but was insane when he did so,” explained Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers. “Mr. Deno (Erik) has been evaluated by two doctors who both said he was insane at the time he killed his mother. Under the circumstances, this is a good outcome.”
Deno was arrested on Oct. 8, 2018 by Corning police at his Marty Court residence after officers received information he was making very strange statements to neighbors concerning a body in his home. Shortly after, officers located the body of his mother, Angelika Deno, in a garbage bin in the home's driveway.
Rogers said Deno strangled his mother inside the home before placing her body in the trash.
“During the investigation, Erik Deno admitted to having killed an individual named Angelika, who he claimed was squatting in the residence,” he added.
Deno was originally deemed mentally unfit to take part in his own defense and ordered by a judge to be locked in a state mental institution for treatment and evaluation until he was ready, if ever, to again appear in court and face the charges of first degree murder and resisting arrest.
He was returned to the Tehama County Jail in September of last year and in later court appearances pleaded not guilty to first degree murder by reason of insanity.
Deno and his attorney waived his preliminary hearing and Monday's court appearance was originally set for a pre-trial conference, however, it became a change of plea hearing instead.
“With this plea, Erik Deno will be sentenced to a state locked mental institution,” Rogers said. “The sentence ranges from 15 years to life. We are now in the process of looking for the right facility and will return to court on April 5 to discuss the options.”
Neighbors of the Denos' said on the day of the alleged murder, Erik Deno was seen acting strangely and irrationally..
One neighbor said he came to her door asking for Waldo and then asked for Jesus.
“I told him no, that neither Waldo or Jesus was here. He then said he needed help to move Gilda, and that if he didn't get help he would 'put her on the street, so just let them know that,'” the neighbor added.
As soon as Deno left, the neighbor called the police and asked for them to do a welfare check on Angelika Deno.
When Corning police arrived at the Deno residence they initially got no response.
After receiving more information on the situation, they recontacted the home and made entry into the residence.
When officers located Erik Deno in the bedroom he reportedly became combative, and following a brief struggle was detained. It was then that police located the victim's body in the trash bin in the residence's driveway.
Deno has been treated for mental health issues for years and had been treated in mental hospital previous to living with his mother on Marty Court.