The Corning man accused of killing Claybern Rudy Lozano, 45, of Orland on Oct. 24, appeared in Tehama County Superior Court for arraignment on Tuesday.
Jason Neil Young, 48, has been charged with the murder of Lozano who was allegedly shot with a .410 gauge shotgun at Young’s 5095 Olive Road residence just north of Corning.
Young called 911 around 7:36 a.m. stating he had shot someone with a shotgun at his residence, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies and rescue personnel arrived around 7:50 a.m., Lozano was pronounced dead at the scene, his body laying in a driveway next to stairs that go up to Young’s mobile home.
Three people at the residence, Young, a woman, and a man who allegedly drove Lozano to the home in a black SUV that morning, were detained and questioned, with Young arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of murder. The names of the other two people who were questioned have not been released.
According to Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston, Lozano did not have a weapon on him at the time of the shooting.
“It appears the victim came to the house, tried to get in the back door and then went around to the glass slider doors at the front of the house,” he added.
Young’s mother, who lives with her son, said she believes the incident may have been over Lozano’s ex-girlfriend who was at the residence at the time of the shooting.
“I had met Clay (Lozano) a couple of times. He and Jason were kind of friends at one time,” she said. “I believe it was a matter of self-defense.”
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office at 529-7900.