After reportedly driving off the roadway and crashing into a home on the 4400 block of County Road MM near Orland, Joseph Henry Fenske, 36, of Corning, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the California Highway Patrol Willows Office.
Fenske was driving a 2018 GMC north on County Road MM near County Road 13 around 5 p.m., Oct. 24, when due to his reported level of intoxication he made an unsafe turn to the left causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and collide with a vinyl fence, CHP said.
Continuing to travel, the GMC then allegedly collided with a home. The owner of the residence came out, made contact with Fenske and called 911.
CHP reported Fenske, who had a laceration to his nose, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail.