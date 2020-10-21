Born on a farm in Long Valley, Idaho, Vic Dickison moved to the Corning area when he was just 4-years-old. That was 101 years ago. Last week, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, the centenarian-plus celebrated his 105th birthday at home with his wife, Darlene.
To what does he credit his longevity? “Keeping a stiff upper lip and facing life and this cruel old world head on, without whining or complaining,” he says. Then, with a twinkle in his eye and a quick smile at Darlene, he adds, “And listen to what your wife tells ya.”
This advice joins Dickison's counsel from when he celebrated his 100th birthday, stating, “I eat whatever I want whenever I want. I eat eggs and bacon, or sometimes sausage, every morning for breakfast and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. I’m the oldest veteran in this town and I plan on being around until I’m 105, that’s my plan.” He has succeeded.
Dickison also attributes his long life to his mother's genes, she lived to the ripe old age of 101.
Until COVID-19 took its toll, Dickison and Darlene would go to the town's Hometown Cafe to eat breakfast with a group of friends every morning.
“We just can't risk going out much anymore, not with this coronavirus going around,” Darlene said.
Dickison loves to share the stories of his youth and growing up “all over this area.”
His family, including mom, dad, two sisters and one brother, first moved to the Paskenta area of Bald Rock where they lived in a tent while his father worked for the forest service.
“I love horses. As soon as I could ride thats what I did. I owned my own saddle horse at a pretty young age,” he said.
He recollects the times when his family would travel up to the mountain in a horse-drawn wagon with everything they needed to last the summer.
“From the time I was 5-years-old I rode the family’s horse and herded our milk cow and her calf up the mountain on the trip. We did that for about eight summers. It was some of the best times of my life,” he says.
In 1922 the family moved to Flournoy where Dickison attended school. After two years of high school, at the age of 15, he quit his formal education to work and help support the family. His first formal job was working for Charlie Azevedo “herding turkeys,” on a ranch about three miles west of Corning.
“My folks had split up by then and my little brother, who was 8-years-old at the time, lived with me and I took care of him,” Dickison adds.
He left that job to work for the railroad out of Corning, traveling quite a bit and painting the town's original depot.
On his 27th birthday, Dickison joined the Army Air Corps during World War II, serving from 1942-46, hauling troops and supplies in such areas as the Philippines and Japan. He is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4218.
Dickison helped build Crane Mills in Paskenta and worked there for many years. After that, he worked for the City of Corning as a mechanic.
It was during that time he met Darlene, who also worked for the city.
“When we got married Vic was the city mechanic and I worked in City Hall,” Darlene said. “Lillian Hagen, the city clerk at the time, said since we were married we couldn’t both work for the city. So Vic quit and I stayed on. I eventually became city clerk and secretary to city manager..”
Leaving the city employment, Dickison worked at Sutfin Ranch as a mechanic.
“That is where I got my finger cut off,” he said. “I was working on a harvester when I started to slip down an embankment and grabbed one of the harvester’s blades and it sliced my finger off.”
Dickison eventually retired as maintenance engineer for the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall.
Up until he was 102-years-old he was still bowling, in his cowboy boots of course, on a league at Java Lanes every Tuesday, playing horseshoes regularly and had a driver's license.
Although that has all come to an end with advancing age, he is still spry of mind, willing and happy to share the many things he has seen in his lifetime.
“Too many to list,” Dickison says. “Including the original paving of Solano Street, and the days of passenger trains stopping in the town, not to name some of the inventions that have shaped the world as it is today.”
He remembers living with his grandparents on Solano Street and watching the Veterans Memorial Hall being built right across the street.
“I remember when main street in town was paved and when Rodgers Theatre was built,” he added.
Of all the progress he has seem over his lifetime, Dickison says the invention of the telephone is what is most important to him.
“There has been so much technology developed over the years I hardly know where to begin with it all, but the telephone still is the best for me,” he said.
But the best years and memories came after he married Darlene.
“If given the chance I would live the past 50 years all over again,” he says. “Those are the years of being married to Darlene, and they are the best years of my life.
Dickison is also a father. His daughter, Jodi Townley, lives in Corning, and his son, Doug, lives in Washington.
Together, Vic and Darlene were involved in the Good Sam's Club for 35 years, spending many wonderful times camping each month with friends.
Dickison also has enjoyed woodworking, spending many hours making wishing wells, clocks, windmills, trinket boxes and much more. Another hobby of Dickison’s was elk hunting.
Although he had open heart surgery a few years ago, Dickison is in pretty good health for a man his age.
His long lifetime of stories are plentiful, full of color, history, humor and smiles. It would behest anyone to spend some time with Dickison and learn a little about life from a centenarian’s perspective.