A crash on Highway 99W near Richfield resulted in a driving under the influence arrest and two drivers suffering major injuries on Sunday, July 24.
According to the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff office, John S. Havel, 75, of Springfield, Missouri was driving a 2003 Ford F150 north on the highway just south of Sonoma Avenue when the pickup went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder.
Havel reportedly overcorrected the vehicle sending it sideways into the northbound lane and directly in the pathway of a southbound 2004 Honda Accord driven by Juan D. Salazar, 21, of Corning.
Unable to avoid the collision, Salazar’s Honda slammed into the passenger side of the pickup sending the frontend of sedan under Havel’s Ford.
Salazar had to be extricated from the Honda and both drivers suffered major injuries in the crash.
Havel, who was arrested by a CHP officer on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
Salazar was airlifted by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico where he was listed as of Tuesday in serious condition.
CHP said the investigation is ongoing.