A single vehicle crash on Hall Road took the life of a Corning man and his dog on Saturday.
Killed in the 4 p.m. accident was 66-year-old Juan Cuellar and one of three dogs in the 1990 Nissan pickup he was driving southbound on Hall Road at Easy Street around 4 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Paul Burns.
It appears Cuellar lost control of the Nissan as it verged off the roadway onto the westside shoulder and up an embankment, Burns said.
The pickup continued traveling south as it rolled several times across Easy Street and into a grassy field where it came to rest on its roof, CHP reported.
Cuellar, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle landing about 30 feet south of where the Nissan came to rest, Burns added. A small dog was killed when it was also ejected. Two other dogs were injured in the crash and claimed by members of Cuellar's family.
The crash site was littered with beer cans from the Nissan and Burns said he believes alcohol to be a factor in the crash, but confirmation will be pending toxicology reports.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the CHP Red Bluff office at 527-2034.