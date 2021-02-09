Corning man found competent to stand trial for mother's murder

The Corning man accused of killing his mother in their home on Oct. 8, 2018, has been determined by the Tehama County Superior Court competent to stand trial following a court-ordered two year stay in a mental institution for treatment and evaluation.
Erik Deno, 34, was originally deemed mentally unfit to take part in his own defense and ordered by a judge to be locked in a state mental institution for treatment and evaluation until he was ready, if ever, to again appear in court and face the charges of first degree murder and resisting arrest.
Deno was returned to the Tehama County Jail in September of last year and during a Dec. 8 court appearance pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity..
Tehama County District Attorney Elect Matt Rogers said Deno is accused of strangling his mother, Angelika Deno, at their Marty Court residence, before he allegedly placed her body in the homes outdoor trash bin where it was located by Corning police.
He added that during the investigation Deno admitted to having “killed an individual named Angelika who he claimed was squatting at the residence.”
Neighbors of the Denos' said on the day of the alleged murder, Erik Deno was seen acting strangely and irrationally..
One neighbor said he came to her door asking for Waldo and then asked for Jesus.
“I told him no, that neither Waldo or Jesus was here. He then said he needed help to move Gilda, and that if he didn't get help he would 'put her on the street, so just let them know that,'” the neighbor added.
As soon as Deno left, the neighbor called the police and asked for them to do a welfare check on Angelika Deno.
When Corning police arrived at the Deno residence they initially got no response.
After receiving more information on the situation, they recontacted the home and made entry into the residence.
When officers located Erik Deno in the bedroom he reportedly became combative, and following a brief struggle was detained.
Shortly after, police located the victim's body in the trash bin in the residence's driveway.
Deno is scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 22 for further arraignment of information to confirm charges, according to the Tehama County Superior Court.