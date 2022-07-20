The body of a 28-year-old Corning man was found dead inside a trailer in Willows July 1, reported the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. Also located in the trailer was a 39-year-old man suffering a medical emergency allegedly due to a drug overdose.
Both men were found on 200 Garden Street in Willows by the property owner who reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Corning resident Jordan Windus deceased.
Emergency personnel responded and transported the other man, whose name has not been released by police, to the hospital.
Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force and California DOJ arrived at the property to assist with the death investigation, where they located small amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside of the trailer, the sheriff’s office reported.
The investigation and autopsy revealed both the death and medical emergency were drug-related and there were no indicators of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office.
The official cause of Windus’ death is pending the return of toxicology reports.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid narcotic that is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Due to the high potency of fentanyl, ingestion or exposure to even an extraordinarily small amount can result in life-threatening overdoses. Depending on purity, ingestion of just 2 milligrams, the size equal to a few grains of salt can lead to an overdose, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Department at 543 W. Oak St. in Willows, or by phone at (530) 934-6431.
For general information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/sheriff.