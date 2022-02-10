A Corning man has been convicted of 19 felony counts of forcible sexual assault involving three female victims, all of whom were young girls at the time of the abuse.
The victims were relatives of 56-year-old Alejandro Leon Urquidez, who was found guilty of the 19 charges by a jury of his peers in Tehama County Superior County on Feb. 8.
Urquidez was arrested by Corning Police Officer Jeremy Hewitt on Nov. 9, 2019 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on charges ranging from several counts of sodomy with victim under 14, forcible rape, oral copulation, continuous sexual abuse of child, sexual penetration and more. He remained behind bars on bail through the progression of the case.
According to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, the abuse occurred between 2001 and 2009.
Urquidez will be back in court for sentencing at 9 a.m. on April 4 in Dept. 1.
Tehama County Assistant District Attorney James Waugh prosecuted the case with Alessio Larrabee serving as the defendant’s counsel.
The Honorable Judge Jonathan Skillman presided over the trial and will do the same for sentencing.