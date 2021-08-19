Corning man killed by motorist who fled scene

Corning police are seeking information concerning the driver and vehicle which struck and killed a pedestrian on Corning Road around 11:08 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13.
Brian Keith Paschal, 51, of Corning was struck by a vehicle and found lying in the eastbound lane of Corning Road at the Interstate 5 exit. He was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.
“We are moving forward in our investigation and following up on several leads,” said Corning Police Sgt. Craig Bassett.
Police said the vehicle that fatally struck Paschal failed to stop, but instead left the scene of the incident and the driver did not notify authorities of the accident.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the vehicle and driver is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at (530) 824-7000.