A single-vehicle crash on Hoag Road took the life of a Corning man Saturday evening.
The crash occurred east of town as Usbaldo Silva Chavez, 29, was driving a 2014 Mercedes Benz sedan eastbound on Hoag Road, said the California Highway Patrol.
For unknown reasons, Chavez allowed the car to go onto the dirt shoulder on the south side of the roadway just east of East Avenue. The driver then overcorrected, swerving across both lanes and then off the roadway on the north side of Hoag, CHP said.
Now on the north side of the roadway onto the shoulder, the Mercedes is reported to have clipped one power pole then struck another, searing it in half. The impact caused the car to go through fencing as it rolled, ejecting Chavez, who CHP said was not wearing a seatbelt, from the vehicle. The car came to rest on the passenger side.
Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
CHP said it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.