A 75-year-old Corning man, Denver Williams, was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Dec. 5 on South Avenue, reported the California Highway Patrol.
It appears Williams was driving a Kia westbound on South Avenue when he attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him around 5:40 p.m. between Hall Road and Michigan Avenue.
CHP said Williams did not have enough clearance to pass and slammed head-on into an eastbound Freightliner semi-truck driven by Jatinder Sidhu, 28, of Kent, Wash. The semi was hauling approximately 70,000 pounds of lumber.
Sidhu reportedly suffered minor injuries to his shoulder.
The crash blocked both lanes of traffic for several hours and resulted in the clean-up of a large oil spill.
It does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash that is still under investigation.