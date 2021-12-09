A passenger in a 1992 Oldsmobile sedan suffered major injuries Dec. 2 when the vehicle crashed on Rancho Tehama Road.
California Highway Patrol Office Omar Valdez said Miguel Contreras, 33, of Corning was driving the Oldsmobile east on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama when he lost control on a curve around 7:10 p.m.
The sedan collided with a guardrail before coming to a stop near Stagecoach Road.
The passenger, Dale Lee Dykes, 28, of Corning, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained major injuries in the impact and was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Contreras, who was wearing a seatbelt suffered minor injuries.
Valdez said the incident in under investigation and it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.