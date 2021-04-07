Corning man uses child to shield himself from police

A Corning man used his 4-year-old son to shield himself from police who were attempting to take the suspect into custody on April 1, reported the Corning Police Department.
An officer was on routine patrol when he noticed Martin Diaz Jr., 40, washing his vehicle in his Center Street home's driveway around 12:47 p.m. Knowing Diaz was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Tehama County for child endangerment, the officer made contact with Diaz and advised him of the warrant.
As the officer attempted to place Diaz under arrest, he reportedly became combative, shoved the officer to trip over debris in the driveway. The fall resulted in the officer injuring his knee.
The police department said Diaz then ran into his residence, where, with assistance from two more officers, police ordered the suspect to exit his home.
Diaz allegedly made threats he was going to kill the officer if they tried to enter his residence, at which time the officer forced entry into the home, deploying a taser on Diaz, who continued to resist.
At this point, according to the police department, Diaz picked up his 4-year-old son placing the child between himself and the officers in an effort to protect himself from the police.
Following several verbal commands by the officers ordering Diaz to put the child down, they grabbed him and carefully removed the child from his arms, police said.
In response, Diaz reportedly struck one of the officers in the face with a closed fist as he continued to resist being taken into custody. The child was not injured in the struggle.
Officers arrested Diaz and after he was medically cleared booked him into the Tehama County Jail on $228,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct public officer, criminal threats, resisting/delaying executive officer, willful cruelty to child, inflict injury upon child, cruelty to child/possible injury or death and three counts contempt of court.
In the struggle with Diaz one officer suffered an injury to his left knee which was treated at a hospital, and another officer suffered redness to his right eye and lacerations to his hand.