A state prison sentence of 32 years was handed down to a Corning man by the Tehama County Superior Court in a child sex abuse case.
Bonifacio Hernandez Munoz, 42, was arrested by Tehama County sheriff's detectives on April 11, 2018 in Corning during an investigation into ongoing sex abuse of a child.
The Tehama County District Attorney's Office said Munoz pleaded guilty to two counts each of felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and forcible oral copulation with minor over 14 years.
He was originally charged with rape by force, aggravated sexual assault of child, sending harmful matter to minor, sexual penetration of a child under 10 years, in conjunction with the charges he pleaded guilty to.
In another sex abuse case, a report from a 7-year-old girl to Corning police concerning two years of sex abuse landed a man in prison for an eight year term, reported the D.A.s office.
Tehama County Superior Court sentenced Oscar Avila Vasquez, 41, of Corning to prison after he was convicted of felony lewd act upon a child under 14 years.
Vasquez was arrested by officers following an interview at this residence on Edith Avenue which continued at the Corning Police Department on Aug. 9, 2019. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sex/sodomy with child under 10 years, and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Bail has been set at $2 million.
Additional recent Tehama County Superior Court prison sentences:
- David Samuel Griffin, 39, of Red Bluff was sentenced to three years in state prison for violation of post release community supervision, bringing contraband into jail, possession of a firearm by a felon. He as arrested by the Red Bluff Police Department on Oct. 12, 2020.
Griffin violation his post release community supervision by being in possession of a BB gun, fleeing officers when they approached, bringing contraband into the county jail and being in possession of an AR-15 and ammunition.
- Mathew Robert Ritchie, 37, of Red Bluff was sentenced to four years in state prison for possession of child or youth pornography after a prior conviction. Redding Police Department investigated this case.
Ritchie was on parole for a prior conviction for sexual abuse of a child when during a parole search at this residence a computer was located containing multiple images depicting child pornography.
- Johnny Alton Logan, 41, of Red Bluff sentenced to three years in prison for possession of firearm by felon and violation of parole.
Logan, a high risk sex offender on parole, removed his ankle monitor and absconded from arrest. He was found to be in possession of a firearm at which time he lied to Red Bluff police about his identity.
- Matthew Ray Norman, 58, of Lakehead sentenced to two years in state prison for felony possession of child or youth pornography. This was a Red Bluff Police Department arrest.
Norman lost his phone and a citizen found it. While checking the phone, the citizen found images depicting child pornography and turned to the phone over to the Red Bluff Police Department. During their investigation, officers found the pornography on the phone and further evidence the phone belonged to Norman, who admitted the phone belonged to him.