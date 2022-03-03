Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears voiced some concerns about the city's budget and staffing numbers during the most recent City Council meeting when City Manager Kristina Miller presented the 2021-22 mid-year budget.
“You'll hear tonight about a stable budget,” Fears said. “Which I believe a large portion can be contributed to Measure A.”
Measure A is a voter-approved half-cent sales tax increase, which since its implementation has provided millions of dollars to the city budget.
“In my 20-plus years of service with the city, most staffing levels have stayed stagnant, with positions froze or dropped,” Fears added.
Referring to current housing projects and prospective housing and new business projects, Fears voiced concerns about the impact the growth will have in additional workload for current city staff.
Fears also noted the extra work which will be required of city staff when the recently approved state funded City Plaza and Recreational Center project is completed.
“You've noticed the 'committed to superior service' on the rear fenders of our police vehicles,” he said. “That commitment to this service is going to mean the growth of city staff to accommodate the positive growth of my beloved hometown.”
Fears then asked the City Council to be mindful of the current and potential growth the city is looking to and “start conversing about current staffing”.
The police chief he would like to see the city hire at lease one more police officer and a detective and make way for hiring another police sergeant.
In her mid-year budget presentation, Miller said the city is “doing fairly well in revenues” with $430,000 more than budgeted in the council-approved 2021-22 budget.
Budget projected total revenues of $13,395,853, was reported by Miller, with expenditures at $14,179,938.
“The total fund balance as of June 30, 2021 is $4,723,051 for the General Fund. The total fund balance project as of June 30, 2022 is anticipated to be $4,793,902,” Miller said. “These fund reserves are necessary to provide stability within the City during the next economic downturn.”
She went on to say the City continues to be in much better fiscal condition because of Measure A revenues.
“The City is at a point where it can begin as part of its strategic planning process to really focus its efforts and budget priorities on improvements of value to the community, while keeping in mind existing staffing and workload levels,” Miller added.