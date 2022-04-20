A Corning man died on Friday, April 15 when he crashed his motorcycle in Redding following a high speed pursuit with sheriff's deputies.
A Shasta County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on David Gene Burkart, 34, near Interstate 5 and Oasis Road on Friday.
Deputies said he refused to stop leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended when Burkart ran into a pickup near North Market Street and Twin View Boulevard.
Burkhart was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding where he was later pronounced deceased.
The incident is still under investigation by the Redding Police Department.