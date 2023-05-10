A 21-year-old Corning resident reportedly crashed his Ninja motorcycle at the Interstate 5 Corning Road off-ramp on May 10 following a high-speed pursuit with the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Officer Glen Thomas said the motorcycle driver, Scott Van Gundy, failed to yield during an attempted traffic stop earlier in the day on the freeway in Red Bluff.
“We chose not to pursue the driver at that time,” Thomas said. “But other law enforcement agencies in the area were aware of the incident.”
A Tehama County sheriff’s deputy saw Van Gundy driving the Ninja near the Walmart store on Luther Road in Red Bluff a little while later, Thomas reported.
“I caught up to the motorcycle traveling south on Interstate 5 at Gyle Road. The driver was traveling consistently at 100 mph in and out of traffic causing other motorists to go off the roadway to avoid a collision,” he added.
Thomas said Van Grundy exited the freeway at Corning Road around 3:30 p.m.
“A car was on the off ramp and (Scott) Van Grundy had to drive the motorcycle off the roadway into the grassy embankment to avoid a collision. He ditched the bike near a cyclone fence,” reported the officer.
Van Gundy was placed under arrest and upon being checked by medical personnel refused treatment or transportation to an area hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.
Thomas said the motorcyclist will be booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
He added, Van Gundy was wearing a helmet at the time of the pursuit, however, it does not appear he possessed a valid license for driving a motorcycle.
“It does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident,” Thomas said.