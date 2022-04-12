A Corning man was critically injured when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a GMC Terrain fleeing from pursuing law enforcement on April 9.
The chase started in Red Bluff when Red Bluff police attempted to stop the GMC around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday that came across the department's license plate recognition system as a reported stolen vehicle.
When the GMC's driver, Devin Conrad Woodard, 37, of Oakland refused to yield to the cop's red lights, the pursuit ensued traveling to South Avenue in Corning.
On South Avenue, and just west of Woodson Avenue, the GMC struck the motorcycle driven by Julian Barrajas, 19, ejecting from the bike around 10:12 p.m.reported the California Highway Patrol.
Barrajas suffering internal injuries and multiple broken bones, was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Woodward was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft and obstruct/resist arrest.