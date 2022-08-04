Corning is hiring a consultant service to provide lead and asbestos testing for all of the buildings located on the city block that is part of the City Plaza-Recreation Center Project funded through an $8.5 million California Department of Parks and Recreation grant.
The Corning City Council voted unanimously to allocate $11,184 in grant funds to hire Alliance Environmental Services Inc., to do the job, with an additional $10,000 if needed to complete the work.
Location for the plaza project is Solano Street south to Marin Street between Fourth and Third streets and will include a splash pad, recreation center, playground equipment, park benches and tables, awnings, amphitheater, landscaping and more.
“The Recreation Center and City Plaza will act as a catalyst to revitalize downtown (Corning), create a sense of place for community events and activities, and provide recreational opportunities for residents,” City Manager Kristina Miller said.
The city has purchased the 1.79 acre block at a cost of $410,000 in grant funding and any tenants located in the property’s buildings have vacated the site, Miller said.
Work on the hazardous materials testing is expected to be completed this week.
Depending on the results of the testing, the city will need to remove any hazardous materials previous to demolishing the old structures on the property.
Historically, the property was once a gas station, automobile dealership, consignment store, and most recently auto transmission shop.