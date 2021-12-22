There's a new face on the Corning police force, but it isn't a new face to the community.
Corning native Roy Garcia has joined the department and is now patrolling the streets of of his home town.
“I'm happy to be home and excited to serve the community I grew up in,” Garcia said.
While Garcia is new to the police department in Corning, he isn't new to law enforcement.
His move to Corning is a lateral transfer from the Glenn County Sheriff's Office. Previous to that he served on the Chico Police Department.
“Officer Garcia comes to our department with valuable experience under his belt,” said Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears. “We are very excited to have a Corning native on the department and I expect great things for his future with this department.”
Garcia, 34, who speaks fluent Spanish, with spend one month is field training with Corning Police Officer Ed Curiel and then another month with Sgt. James White.
He is the engaged, the father of a 2-year-old daughter with another child due at any time.
Garcia graduated from Corning High School in 2005, then attended Butte College where he played baseball and earned two associate's degrees before being offered a baseball scholarship to the University of Cumberlands in Kentucky.
Upon his return to California, Garcia served as a baseball coach at Butte College while earning his degree in Criminal Justice at California State University, Chico.
Previous to entering the Butte Police Academy, he worked as a probation officer for Butte County.
Garcia graduated from the academy in December 2017.
“I'm looking forward to expanding my career as a police officer and SWAT training,” he added.
When not on the job, Garcia enjoys mountain biking and spending time with his large and very supportive family.