Just in time for Thanksgiving, two local nonprofit organizations gave away the makings for more than 2,600 Thanksgiving dinners to Corning residents.
On Monday the Corning Christian Assistance handed out the makings for more than 160 Thanksgiving turkey dinners to Corning residents on Monday, Nov. 22. People were lined up outside the Corning Senior Center early in the morning to receive the donations.
“We have done this for many, many years,” said Willie Smith, manager of Corning Christian Assistance. “No one should go without a Thanksgiving dinner and we do all we can to make sure everyone has the makings to do so.”
Volunteers spent hours preparing and distributing boxes and bags of food, along with frozen turkeys, and even a few hams for those in need.
“I am so blessed to have everything I need,” said volunteer Luke Coleman. “This is the least I can do to show my thanks at this time of year.”
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, held its second annual Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution event on Thursday, Nov. 18 at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, where 2,500 boxes of food were provided to Corning and Red Bluff households.
It was reported by the tribe the overall value to the donations had an overall value to $200,000.
In addition, 150 volunteers came together to assemble and distribute food boxes to the community.
“With the holidays quickly approaching, we wanted to increase our support to donate thousands of food boxes to our community in an effort to lessen the food insecurities many in our region face," said Tribal Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre. "As community partners, we are proud to continue supporting efforts that improve our communities and the quality of life in the region. We are also thankful to have received such overwhelming support from our volunteers whose efforts helped bring joy to families in our communities ahead of the holidays."
While most food boxes were donated at the event, the Tribe partnered with a range of local organizations to identify and distribute boxes to 350 specific families in need. These organizations include Red Bluff High School, Tehama County Department of Education, Tehama County Health Services Agency, Northern California Child Development, Inc., Dignity Health, Tehama County Department of Social Services Foster/homeless program, Corning High School, Centennial High School and Evergreen Union School District.
In addition, Corning Rotary distributed a limited number of food boxes at the Rancho Tehama Community Center, a satellite location of the main event.