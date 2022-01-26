The City of Corning is forming an ad hoc committee to assist in expediting decision making and design in development of the $8.5 millionProposition 68 Recreation Center and City Plaza to be constructed on 1.79 acres on Solano Street between Third and Fourth streets.
During the Jan. 11 meeting the City Council unanimously approved formation of the design ad hoc committee and gave direction to city staff to initiate the application process for the committee's public members-at-large positions.
City Manager Christina Miller said the committee will consist of two members of the city council, two members of the city's Recreation Commission and three public members-at-large.
“This will allow the City to expedite decision making while continuing to facilitate community input,” Miller added. “The ad hoc committee will no be able to make major changes to the grant. All recreation features included in the grant must be constructed as planned.”
Efforts of the committee will include choosing equipment and mural for the splash pad, recreation center and music play area.
The committee will have input into reviewing the design of the recreation building, with the final decision make and approved by the City Council.
In addition, the committee will review and approve landscaping plans and options for the project.
City Council members appointed to the committee include Shelly Hargens and Dave Demo.
It was in December the city received notification from the state it had been awarded the grant through the California Department of Parks and Recreation Proposition 68 Round 4 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.
Miller said it is anticipated the project will revitalize downtown Corning and incorporate a visual element to educate the community about the history of Corning and its indigenous people.
“The recreation center will provide a healthy place for youth and community members of all ages to recreate and form positive relationships,” she added.
A “moving” timeline for the project starts with purchase of the property by the city, then a final engineer's cost estimate will be prepared, as well as all construction documents, including final design with community-based planning results. This will be followed by a the acquisition of construction and other permits.
On site work will start with removal of existing structures, asbestos and lead remediation, and if necessary, removal of eight underground storage tanks – all of which will be paid for through the grant.
“The State of California awarded the grant about 4.5 months later than anticipated. We expect the timeline to be off by at least this same time period,” Miller said.
It is anticipated construction work for the plaza and recreation center will begin sometime after the first of next year with completion and a grand opening hoped for the spring of 2025.
“We are very excited about the grant opportunity and will be working diligently to bring this project to fruition,” Miller added.
The project will allow the city to expand its current recreation program offerings, which it currently cannot offer due to a lack of facilities.
The recreation center and city plaza will be constructed to ADA and LEED standards, comply with CalGreen requirements, and contain drought tolerant and native landscaping.
“The City is extremely grateful to community residents that provided their valuable input during nine community meetings and for staff in their ability to put those ideas to paper,” Miller added.
This is the second time the city submitted an application for a park grant at the Solano Street site. The first application was not successful. However, during another opportunity to apply for a state park grant, the city submitted the Solano Street site application once again, as well as an application for a park site east of Marguerite Avenue near McLane Street.
“Constructing the plaza and recreation center at the Solano Street site will help to remove some blight in downtown and create a facility for all residents to enjoy and benefit from,” Miller said.
A total of 468 grant applications were submitted with 112 projects being funded. More information can be found at: https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=29939.