In his last act as Corning mayor, Doug Hatley conducted the swearing-in ceremony to the newly elected city officials on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
During that same event, Hatley was recognized by City Manager Kristina Miller for his year's of service to the city and presented with a plaque.
“I wanted to take a moment to thank Mayor Doug Hatley,” Miller said. “I am privileged to have had the opportunity to work with Doug over the last four years.”
She talked about the hours she has spent discussing city issues, processes, values, data, emergencies and situations with Hatley.
“With all our discussions there are three things that have stood out that make Doug truly unique and a strong leader,” she added. “He listens, he cares, and he's willing to put in the work. I used to tell him when he was looking tired after attending numerous community functions in a week, 'you don't have to attend them all, but he did and wanted to.'”
The plaque presented to Hatley recognized him for his “dedication and outstanding service to the City as Mayor”.
Hatley served two, two-year terms from 2016-2020. He and his wife, DeeDee, are moving to Montana.
Sworn into office on Dec. 1 was newly elected Mayor Robert Snow, incumbents Councilman Chuy Valerio, City Clerk Lisa Linnet and City Treasurer Laura Calkins. Not able to attend the ceremony was newly elected Councilwoman Shelly Hargens due to health issues.
Snow moves into the seat as the town's mayor after serving a four-year term on the city council.
The newly sworn-in members of the city council join Councilman Dave Demo and Councilwoman Karen Burnett.