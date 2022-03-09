In its process to form an ad hoc design committee for the $8.5 million Proposition 68 Recreation Center and City Plaza, Corning's City Council during a special meeting last week, selected three members of the public to join the committee.
Selected to serve with councilpersons Dave Demo and Shelly Hargens was Jesse Lopez, Bruno Lopez and Brant Mesker.
In all, there were six applicants for the three seats, including those selected was Christina Hale, Heidi Sanchez and Ruth Myhre.
Following candidate introductions, Mayor Robert Snow and council members asked each candidate a series of questions, such as “from your own experience or background, what would you bring that would be beneficial to the committee?”.
Each applicant was given one minute to give a response.
Councilman Dave Demo asked the applicants how they would envision downtown Corning the the addition of the project features.
Others asked such questions as how the completed project would benefit the youth, seniors and disadvantage in the community; what types of events they envisioned at the park's amphitheater, and what voted the applicants to apply.
Following the question and response period, the city council marked silent ballots, which were tallied by City Manager Kristina Miller.
“Once we get past the property negotiation phase to the design phase, we will begin holding ad hoc committee meetings,” Miller said.
The committee will have input into reviewing the design of the recreation building, with the final decision make and approved by the City Council.
In addition, the committee will review and approve landscaping plans and options for the project.
It was in December the city received notification from the state it had been awarded the grant through the California Department of Parks and Recreation Proposition 68 Round 4 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.
Miller said it is anticipated the project will revitalize downtown Corning and incorporate a visual element to educate the community about the history of Corning and its indigenous people.
“The recreation center will provide a healthy place for youth and community members of all ages to recreate and form positive relationships,” she added.
A “moving” timeline for the project starts with purchase of the property by the city, then a final engineer's cost estimate will be prepared, as well as all construction documents, including final design with community-based planning results. This will be followed by a the acquisition of construction and other permits.
On site work will start with removal of existing structures, asbestos and lead remediation, and if necessary, removal of eight underground storage tanks – all of which will be paid for through the grant.
“The State of California awarded the grant about 4.5 months later than anticipated. We expect the timeline to be off by at least this same time period,” Miller said.
It is anticipated construction work for the plaza and recreation center will begin sometime after the first of next year with completion and a grand opening hoped for the spring of 2025.
“We are very excited about the grant opportunity and will be working diligently to bring this project to fruition,” Miller added.
The project will allow the city to expand its current recreation program offerings, which it currently cannot offer due to a lack of facilities.
The recreation center and city plaza will be constructed to ADA and LEED standards, comply with CalGreen requirements, and contain drought tolerant and native landscaping.