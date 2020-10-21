The third of five “Let's Create A Park,” community meetings in Corning for the city's Prop. 68 park grant application for $8.5 million took place at the City Council Chambers on Saturday, Oct. 17, with a small group in attendance.
City Manager Kristina Miller started the meeting by sharing the details of the park application process and background.
“This is a competitive state grant,” she said. “We submitted an application last year, in a different round, but didn't receive the grant.”
That application was also for an $8.5 million state park grant, with the proposed park site being the 2.5 acre block along the south side of Solano Street between Fourth and Third streets.
“The state recommended we submit that application again during this round, which we are doing, as well as a second application,” Miller said.
It was the second application for which the five community meetings are taking place.
The proposed park site selected by the City Council for the second application is a six acre dog-legged piece of property which runs east of Marguerite Avenue on Divisadero Avenue to the Corning Garden Apartments and then north to McLane Avenue.
“While the City Council selects the site of the proposed park for the application, it is the community that chooses what features the park would have,” said City Recreation Director/Planner Christina Meeds.
During the five community meetings the public is deciding what park facility and feature options to include in the application, such as a recreation building and what would be in it, a splash pad, outdoor exercise stations, playground equipment, adaptive play structures, dog park, walking path, and more.
On Saturday the community meeting was focused on art, music, park design look and feel.
A meeting at 5:30 pm., Wednesday, Oct. 21 took place in person at the proposed park site on McLane Ave. Community members in attendance walked the property, making suggestions of facility and feature locations and layout.
The next park grant community meeting will be 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 25 and will be by Zoom, via //zoom.us/j/9342948553, meeting ID – 934 294 8553, with the topic of discussion being safety within the park.
Both applications have to be submitted to the state by mid December.