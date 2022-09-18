A Corning man driving a motorcycle on North Street was killed when he reportedly struck a 17-year-old pedestrian on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Dennis Wayne Nickell, 71, was driving the motorcycle east on the 600 block on North Street when he struck the male juvenile around 11:32 a.m., according to the Corning Police Department.
Nickell was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene of the incident.
The teen pedestrian appeared to have suffered a broken leg and large laceration to his face. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Corning police said it appears the juvenile was crossing the street in an “unsafe manner” and the speed of the motorcycle were both factors in the collision.
The teen's name has not been released as he is a minor.