The Corning Police Department’s canine patrol vehicle has been swapped with a patrol vehicle from the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office as a “commonsense” measure to facilitate former Corning police canine, Blaze, and his partner, Chase Corry, who is now a deputy with the sheriff’s office.
“It only makes sense to have the canine patrol vehicle go on over to the sheriff’s office as we at this time no longer have a police canine in the department and the sheriff’s office had the need,” said Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
The Corning City Council approved the vehicle swap during the June 13 meeting.
Fears said he and Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain discussed the matter and came to the conclusion the swap would be the most advantageous to both departments.
Each vehicle will be detailed to its specific department – the fully canine equipped 2020 Ford Explorer SUV to the sheriff’s office colors and logo, and the 2020 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle to the Corning design.
“On the positive,” Fears said, “the Explorer we are getting from the sheriff’s office has less miles on it than the canine vehicle.”
Corning Mayor Robert Snow expressed his approval, noting the vehicle swap eliminates each law enforcement department having to wait out the eight month process to purchase and outfit a new vehicle.
Kain said his department will always be ready to assist the Corning Police Department when it is in need of the specific help a canine unit provides.
“When our department was under-staffed, the Corning department was right there to help whenever we needed them,” he added. “We will do the same.”
Fears said once the department’s personnel levels are back up to status, the effort to recruit a new canine handler and purchase a dog will have to wait.