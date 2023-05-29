With former Corning Police Officer Chase Corry now working for the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, the two agencies had to decide how to decide what to do with Corry’s canine partner, Blaze.
“We realized it was not really an option to keep the police dog and try to match him up with a different officer,” said Corning City Manager Kristina Miller. “We decided the best option was to keep Blaze with his partner, now Deputy Chase Corry, and the sheriff’s office agreed to purchase the dog.”
During May 23 City Council meeting the council voted unanimously to sell the canine to the sheriff’s office for $8,000, which covers the time left for Blaze to work as a law enforcement canine.
The sheriff’s office will use monies from the Tehama County K-9 Foundation to fund the purchase.
Five-year-old Blaze started his career with the Corning Police Department in 2019 after going through extensive training with then Officer Corry.
Blaze came to the department from the Netherlands at a cost of $12,000 and has been serving the Corning community since that time. He is a multi-purpose canine trained in protection, apprehension, patrol, and narcotics detection.
Several Corning businesses and organizations helped the City of Corning fund the acquisition of Blaze, pay for the training and purchase of equipment, especially the Corning Patriots, which back in 2018 raised and donated $20,000 to secure a police canine for the department. Funds donated for the police canine were also used for regular veterinary care and other costs.
Corry joined the department in 2017. He grew up in Tehama County and graduated from Red Bluff High School.
His first experience in law enforcement was a four-year stint as a Tehama County Sheriff’s Explorer. He joined the U.S. Air Force following high school graduation and served as a military police officer for four years.
Corry was named the Corning Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2019.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said Corning’s loss of both Corry and Blaze is a gain for the sheriff’s office.
“The partnership was a definite asset to our department over their years of service to the community,” he added. “We do plan on eventually purchasing another police canine.”
In the meantime, when on duty, Corry and Blaze will be available to assist the Corning Police Department when possible and necessary.