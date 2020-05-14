A Red Bluff man busted by Corning police officers in January has been sentenced to two years in prison for charges of possession/purchase of a controlled substance for sale, heroin.
Juan Ramon Perez, 48, who was on parole as a registered sex offender, was driving a vehicle on Gallagher Avenue north of Corning when he was stopped by a Corning Police Officer Chase Corry for a suspected vehicle code violation on Jan. 28.
As the officer made contact with Perez, Corry’s police dog, Blaze, alerted on the vehicle.
“I contacted the driver who turned out to be on parole and was a registered sex offender,” Corry said. “I asked him to get out of the vehicle and Blaze started searching the car.”
After Blaze alerted on the vehicle, Corry said he started his own search and located a shipping tube in the backseat that contained heroin and methamphetamine.
According to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, the tube contained 21.5 gross grams of heroin concealed inside a latex glove that was in a baggie, and .9 grams of methamphetamine in a zipper pouch.
Perez was arrested any booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on drug related charges and violation of parole.
Other recent prison sentences:
– Zachary Cary Norbury – Red Bluff Police Department arrest. Sentenced to three years in prison for charges of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Norbury punched a man in the face, breaking his nose and body slamming him to the ground, when the man tried to break-up a fight between his daughter and Norbury’s girlfriend.
– Aaron Richard Smith – Red Bluff Police Department arrest. Sentenced to two years in prison on charges of violation of post release community supervision, driving on a suspended license, and second degree commercial burglary.
Smith was stopped by a Red Bluff police officer driving 71 mph in a 55 mph zone. He had no proof of insurance was no driver’s license. After being arrested, Smith admitted to having methamphetamine and heroin hidden in his underwear, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. He was also seen on video surveillance taking rent checks from a property manager’s mail slot and absconded while on post release community supervision.