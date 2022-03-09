Corning police dog, Blaze, got his man on Feb. 28, a motorcyclist who had reportedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop.
According to the Corning Police Department, David Sumahit, 45, was driving a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle without a license plate in the area of Highway 99W and South Avenue around 4:19 p.m. when Officer Chase Corry attempted the traffic stop.
The motorcycle failed to yield and led the officer on a pursuit reaching 85 mph through the parking lot of Loves Truck Stop and onto South Avenue, police said.
Sumahit reportedly lost control of the motorcycle which went down in the area of Houghton and Viola avenues, where he abandoned it and fled on foot.
Corry deployed his canine partner, Blaze, who quickly apprehended the suspect.
It was determined Sumahit was wanted for a post release community supervision violation out of Butte County. A search of his property reportedly yielded just over 2 ounces of methamphetamine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and brass knuckles.
Sumahit was arrested and then treated at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff for his injuries sustained by the canine and when his motorcycle went down.
Upon release from the hospital he was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $139,000 bail and suspicion of felony possession of brass knuckles, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance for sale, obstruct public officer, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.